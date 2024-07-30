Firstsource Solutions, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, on Tuesday reported a 7.36 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹135.25 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year, backed by close to a 17 per cent y-o-y rise in revenue.

Revenue from operations during the period under review rose to ₹1,783.87 crore from ₹1,526.69 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company, a specialized global business process services (BPS) partner, announced the launch of “Firstsource relAI,” a suite of AI-led platforms, solutions, and offerings to drive digital transformation. The suite aims to empower businesses of all sizes to seamlessly integrate digital technology and AI into their operations, driving efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage, the company said in a release.

“The BPS industry has faced existential questions due to AI and new technologies’ disruption. At Firstsource, we have turned this disruption into an advantage, building it into a superpower for our clients, their teams, and ourselves...Our mission with Firstsource relAI is to ensure that no enterprise is left behind in the digital transformation revolution. We are dedicated to enabling tech and AI for our clients, by uncomplicating its adoption, understanding, and success,” said Ritesh Idnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Firstsource.

EoM