Fitbit launches Fitbit Sense smartwatch with advanced health features

Fitbit has announced the launch of its new smartwatch, Fitbit Sense, claimed to be the company’s most advanced health smartwatch launched yet.
The smartwatch has a range of health features for users.
It comes with an AMOLED display and an EDA sensor that lets the watch detect the body’s responses to stressors by measuring electrodermal activity responses. Users can detect small electrical changes in the sweat level of the skin by placing their palm over the face of the device. The results can be seen on the EDA Scan app.
The watch also provides a Stress Management Score that calculates how one’s body is responding to stress based on their heart rate, sleep and activity level data. The score can be accessed through a new stress management tile in the Fitbit app.
Apart from this, it has a sensor that can detect signs of fever, illness or the start of a new menstrual phase by measuring the user’s skin temperature.
The watch can provide up to six days of battery life on a full charge. The brand is also offering a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium with the watch. The watch also has other features standard with Fitbit devices including GPS and automatic activity tracking. It additionally has a built-in speaker and microphone. Users can choose Amazon Alexa or Google voice assistants.
The brand also introduced its wearable device, Fitbit Versa 3. The watch also includes a range of new health, fitness and convenience features, including GPS and Google Assistant.
It has also added one-year free Premium trial with Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker.
Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 will be available in India in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said.
Fitbit Sense is priced at ₹34,999. It will be available in carbon/graphite stainless steel and lunar white/soft gold stainless steel options.
Fitbit Versa 3, priced at ₹26,499, will be available in black/black aluminium, pink clay/soft gold aluminium and midnight/soft gold aluminium variants. Fitbit Inspire 2 is priced at ₹10,999.
