Fitbit recently said that a new Google Account is required to use new devices and features, starting 2023. Fitbit seeks to bring single-account system policy, and is losing support for Google sign-in in Fitbit.com site.

At present, Fitbit.com lets users sign-in with a username and password (to Fitbit account) or by using Google Account. Earlier in 2021, Fitbit site also supported signing in with Facebook, but had put a stop eventually.

Fitbit website’s sign-in page has put up the message stating: “We are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.” Given the situation, it is not clear when will this change come about.

The change seeks that all Fitbit accounts being replaced by standard Google Accounts, thereby eliminating two different systems. Only one Google Account will be needed to access new features and set up devices. But users can hang-on to their existing Fitbit accounts until 2025.

When the Fitbit consolidation launches, users will have to “consent to transfer your Fitbit user data from Fitbit to Google”, there is no timeline yet for the occurrence.

