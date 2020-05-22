Five homegrown podcast apps for Indian listeners

People are finding new ways to stay entertained as the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a lockdown across the country.

Audio streaming has been an area that has seen an increased usage amid the pandemic. This has paved the way for homegrown podcast apps fuelled by rising smartphone penetration, dipping mobile data prices, and the millennials' growing affinity towards on-demand content.

These apps cover a range of content in regional languages from news, pop culture to mythology.

Here are five Indian podcast apps for vernacular listeners:

Khabri

Khabri is a fast-growing digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It lets users listen and create audio content in regional languages. The app also has content in various categories including News, Jobs, Motivation among fifteen others. It also provides curated content for local listeners. Users can also download the content and view it offline. The app is available free of cost.

Headfone

Headfone offers podcasts, talk shows, short stories, and other forms of audio content in regional language. The most popular forms of content on the platform is podcasts on religion and spirituality, kids and family, news and politics (including the PM’s Mann Ki Baat). It also lets users record and publish their podcasts on their public profiles.

Aawaz.com

Aawaz.com is an audio-on-demand platform that houses over 300 hours of original audio programming in Hindi. The content includes devotional chants and bhajans, celebrity interviews, stand-up comedy, health and wellness shows, historical and mythological stories, among others

Castbox

Castbox offers podcasts in categories such as local news bulletins, talk shows, film reviews, and general interest and entertainment programmes. It also has dedicated topical shows. For instance, the platform houses The SOS Show, a show focused on mental health issues. The Musafir Stories on the platform chronicles tales from Indian travellers while the Kahani Suno features stories from Hindi literature.

Hubhopper

Hubhopper is a platform that offers free audio content from podcasts, audiobooks and online radio, from India and abroad. The platform had initially started out as a social network but had soon made the shift to a podcast directory and short-form content aggregation app.