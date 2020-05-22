Five homegrown podcast apps for Indian listeners

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
People are finding new ways to stay entertained as the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a lockdown across the country.
Audio streaming has been an area that has seen an increased usage amid the pandemic. This has paved the way for homegrown podcast apps fuelled by rising smartphone penetration, dipping mobile data prices, and the millennials' growing affinity towards on-demand content.
These apps cover a range of content in regional languages from news, pop culture to mythology.
Here are five Indian podcast apps for vernacular listeners:
Khabri is a fast-growing digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It lets users listen and create audio content in regional languages. The app also has content in various categories including News, Jobs, Motivation among fifteen others. It also provides curated content for local listeners. Users can also download the content and view it offline. The app is available free of cost.
Headfone offers podcasts, talk shows, short stories, and other forms of audio content in regional language. The most popular forms of content on the platform is podcasts on religion and spirituality, kids and family, news and politics (including the PM’s Mann Ki Baat). It also lets users record and publish their podcasts on their public profiles.
Aawaz.com is an audio-on-demand platform that houses over 300 hours of original audio programming in Hindi. The content includes devotional chants and bhajans, celebrity interviews, stand-up comedy, health and wellness shows, historical and mythological stories, among others
Castbox offers podcasts in categories such as local news bulletins, talk shows, film reviews, and general interest and entertainment programmes. It also has dedicated topical shows. For instance, the platform houses The SOS Show, a show focused on mental health issues. The Musafir Stories on the platform chronicles tales from Indian travellers while the Kahani Suno features stories from Hindi literature.
Hubhopper is a platform that offers free audio content from podcasts, audiobooks and online radio, from India and abroad. The platform had initially started out as a social network but had soon made the shift to a podcast directory and short-form content aggregation app.
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...