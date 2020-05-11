Five video conferencing platforms suitable for online classes

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, schools across India are conducting online classes and encouraging the creation of remote learning-environment.
The challenge is to find the ideal video-conferencing solution for students, especially when there are so many options available.
Here are the top five video conferencing platforms that students can use for taking up online classes:
Incepted and nurtured in India, CloudConnect Communications offers a homegrown solution that is both technologically sound and extremely secure, the company mentioned in its official release.
The new solution offers features such as AI-led transcription, video recording, meeting summaries, and more. Cloud Connect Communications said that they focus on the security and privacy of users by offering safety features including one-time access codes, security PIN, meeting lock, and end-to-end encryption, among others.
It further added that the platform allows moderators to secure the virtual conference room by using tools like ‘moderator-only access, one-time password and PIN, conference room lock, and user blocking feature.
GoToMeeting is a web-hosted service created and marketed by LogMeIn. It is an online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software package that enables the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients, or colleagues via the Internet in real-time.
Hangouts can be used for video chats with up to 10 people. However, voice conversations can have up to 150 participants. There aren't many additional features. Users can add text messages and share screens.
Meet Now in Skype allows users to easily set up a collaboration space and invite both Skype contacts and users who are not on Skype. Participants can easily join meetings whether they have an account or not. Meet Now can store the recording for up to 30 days. It can blur the background before entering the call. One can also share presentations, other materials, or designs during a conference call.
Google Hangouts is a communication software developed by Google. Originally a feature of Google+, Hangouts became a stand-alone product in 2013, when Google also began integrating features from Google+ Messenger and Google Talk into Hangouts.
