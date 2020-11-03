Flipkart acquires gaming start-up Mech Mocha

Flipkart has strengthened its gaming strategy with the acquisition of intellectual property from Mech Mocha, a mobile gaming start-up that runs India’s first live, social gaming platform ‘Hello Play’.

In addition, Mech Mocha’s gaming team will also join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing innovative formats to engage with users on its platform, Flipkart said in a statement.

Social mobile gaming is seeing massive growth and adoption in India, as socially distanced consumers are looking for ways to connect with friends and family over fun casual games. Mech Mocha’s platform is is available in seven Indian regional languages and has over 10 games.

Co-founded by Arpita Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, the start-up has been backed by top-tier investors including Accel, Blume Ventures and Shunwei Capital. As the Mech Mocha team joins Flipkart, they will focus on scaling Flipkart’s gaming efforts under the leadership of Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President at Flipkart.

Kapoor, CEO, Mech Mocha, said: “With ‘vocal for local’ being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users. We look forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Flipkart Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward store and Flipkart Ads platform to strengthen the platform for our users.”

Sikaria said: “At Flipkart, we are focussed on providing consumers with an opportunity to access great products and content while giving them an engaging experience. We see many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium. Our observations of Flipkart Gamezone reflect this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey. Through this transaction, we will strengthen our capabilities in the gaming domain with access to Mech Mocha’s IP, games and talented team that will help us accelerate our efforts in this space.”