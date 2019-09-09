Flipkart adds 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last-mile delivery

Flipkart on Monday announced the onboarding of nearly 27,000 kirana shops across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain, helping it reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festive event, the Big Billion Days.

This will strengthen and personalise e-commerce experience for its existing 160 million customers, help deepen its reach to newer geographies and consumers and support kiranas by enhancing their income.

The nation-wide onboarding, which began six months ago, was undertaken keeping in mind the massive demand from customers during the upcoming festival season.

To seamlessly facilitate the onboarding process and their inclusion in delivery process, Flipkart is leveraging its in-house tech solution called the ‘Allocation Engine’, which helps automate allocation of shipments to delivery agents and partners including kiranas.

With the 27,000 additional kirana power, Flipkart will now be able to scale up its reach with millions of additional deliveries during the Big Billion Days, specially in tier 2 and 3 towns as well as augment the incomes of its kirana partners.

“Festive season and the Big Billion Days provide us a great opportunity to further our principles of inclusion and accessibility. Our approach to inclusivity for last-mile partners is guided by the synergies we share. After digital payments, the next big revolution in Kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce. It will re-position and re-invent Kirana stores as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective, while offering them a new source of revenue, making it a win-win situation for all” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.