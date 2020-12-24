Flipkart adds Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Keki Mistry to board

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Walmart-owned Flipkart has rejigged its board with the addition of Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and HDFC Vice-Chairman and CEO Keki Mistry, among others.
In an email to employees, Krishnamurthy said the new year will see some changes to its board as four of its current directors will be stepping down after steering the company through the first two years after Walmart’s investment. These include Rajesh Magow, Rohit Bhagat, Steuart Walton and Dirk van den Berghe.
“We are sad to see all four step down, but delighted that we will not have to say goodbye to any of them; Rajesh and Dirk will continue to support us in an advisory capacity, Steuart will continue to sponsor us from the Walmart board, and Rohit will be chairing the PhonePe board,” he added.
Four new directors will be added to the board from next year. Apart from Krishnamurthy, Mistry, two new directors from Walmart — Suresh Kumar and Leigh Hopkins — will join the board, he added.
Kumar is Walmart’s global Chief Technology Officer as well as Chief Development Officer, while Hopkins is Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development for Walmart International.
“I am also honoured to have been invited to join the board from next year, and along with both the existing and new directors, look forward to supporting Flipkart’s next steps and growth journey,” he said.
Earlier this month, Flipkart had announced a “partial spin-off” of its digital payments unit, PhonePe.
“We are delighted that Rohit Bhagat has agreed to become the chair of the PhonePe board. Because of PhonePe’s significant scale and growth potential, we have requested Rohit to entirely focus on this role and step off the Flipkart board,” Krishnamurthy said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...