Flipkart appoints new Chief Product and Technology Officer

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, on Tuesday said it is strengthening its Tech org with Jeyandran Venugopal being elevated as the Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).
In this role, Venugopal will provide strategic leadership to the organisation and define the technology vision for the company with a specific focus on building future capabilities across product and engineering. Venugopal will facilitate prioritization of technology investments and drive continued agility in decision-making while working closely with tech and business leaders across the organisation.
“ In his new role, Venugopal will continue to strengthen the team, tech investments and help implement new technologies at the pace and the scale that will enable us to become an even more agile, future-ready organisation so that we can bring millions of new customers and sellers on our platform to achieve our vision to democratise e-commerce in India and solve complex local challenges that country faces," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.
Venugopal has been with the Flipkart Group for more than two years and has previously served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Myntra, before moving to Flipkart in January this year.
