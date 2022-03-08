Flipkart, Google Cloud enter into a multi-year strategic partnership

Google Cloud and India’s homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart have entered into a multi-year strategic partnership to help fast-track Flipkart’s innovation and cloud strategy.

“This partnership will propel Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding India’s next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers,” as per an official release.

The partnership will enable Flipkart to scale on Google Cloud’s infrastructure to reach more customers. It will leverage the tech giant’s global infrastructure and advanced networking technologies to “deliver robust app access and performance even during peak purchase seasons with heightened traffic.”

Flipkart will also continue to advance the pace of new product development by building on Google Cloud, furthering its expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 markets in India. The e-commerce major will deploy Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies to make its its data platform more efficient.

“This will enable the company to better analyse traffic and transactional data, unlock rich real-time insights into customer purchasing and shopping behavior, identify trends and patterns with increased demand and create more personalised recommendations to enrich customer experience,” it said.

As a long time Google Workspace customer, Flipkart will also expand its use of workspace solutions across its workforce.

‘Strategic alliance’

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, said, “Our strategic alliance with Google Cloud will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation, power productivity and advance our innovation agenda. We are excited by Google Cloud’s unique strengths and experience in AI/ML and its proven scalability and security, all of which will be critical in our next phase of growth.”

“Flipkart’s growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and forward-thinking approach to cloud technology. As the company continues to scale and grow its ecommerce platform, we will work together to drive technological innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.