Flipkart Group acquires AR company Scapic to enhance user experience

The Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Scapic, an Augmented Reality (AR) company, to enhance its immersive shopping experience capabilities. Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables creation and publishing of AR and 3D content, currently serving clients across e-commerce and marketing.

Through the acquisition of Scapic, the Flipkart Group will acquire a 100 per cent stake in the company and onboard its team of experienced developers and designers. This team will work towards accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform.

“Today, we buy more online than we ever have, and it has only accelerated this year. Customers now require better visuals than ever before. Scapic is building visual technology that brings products to life using Augmented Reality and 3D. Advancements by the Scapic team in the field of AI, Computer Vision and AR have made this change possible. Scapic’s no-code platform helps create immersive experiences across categories such as fashion, furniture and electronics. We are deeply excited about the opportunity that is being presented to scale this up further and make millions of shoppers in India experience the potential of Augmented Reality,” said VK Sai Krishna and Ajay PV, co-founders at Scapic.

With the pandemic bringing about a change in consumer behaviour and an increase in online adoption, Flipkart has been focusing on enhancing consumer experiences through several investments, including strengthening technology capabilities. In addition to providing local language interfaces on its platform for consumers across the country, the company also recognises Indian consumers’ preference for experiences that replicate the tangible shopping process.

“At the Flipkart Group we are focused on providing Indian consumers experiences that make shopping online a seamless and more enjoyable experience. This year has accelerated online adoption ― be it education, communication or shopping, as people prioritise health and safety. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience. I welcome the Scapic team to Flipkart as we continue our efforts to provide deeper value to our customers,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Earlier this year, Flipkart Group acquired 100 per cent stake in Walmart India Pvt Ltd, which operates the Best Price cash-and- carry business and launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace.