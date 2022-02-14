Flipkart introduces ‘Sell Back Programme’ to enable trade-in of used mobile phones

Homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced the introduction of its new ‘Sell Back Programme’ that offers customers a platform to sell their used mobile phones.

Customers can sell their used mobile phones while receiving a buy-back value in the form of a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher.

The programme will be applicable for all mobile phones, whether purchased on Flipkart or not, and will be rolled out to additional categories later this year. The programme is live across 1,700 pin codes in cities such as Delhi, Kolkata and Patna.

The programme is in line with Flipkart’s efforts to contribute towards a circular economy. The launch of Sell Back Programme follows Flipkart Group’s recent acquisition of electronics re-commence firm Yaantra with a focus on “creating a meaningful re-commerce offering, gaining greater access to affordable refurbished smartphones, and providing a comprehensive service ecosystem to customers,” it said. The acquisition was announced in January this year.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice-President and Head of Flipkart’s Growth Charter, said, “At Flipkart, we continuously work towards bringing smart tech-enabled solutions to help our customers purchase the latest, desired products at best prices. As people continue to upgrade their devices, there is a growing market for reselling devices that is highly unorganised and difficult to navigate.”

“With Flipkart’s Sell Back Programme, we aim to help organise this market. As the Indian consumer electronics industry witnesses rapid growth, this programme will further our efforts towards reducing the generation of e-waste — which is a crucial step in creating a sustainable economy,” said Sikaria.

How it works

In order to sell their used smartphones, customers can visit the Flipkart app and select “Sell back” from the options in the bottombar. They can then assess the value of the used mobile phone by answering three questions.

Post customer confirmation, a Flipkart executive will pick up the product from their doorstep within 48 hours, the company said. Once the verification is done, a Flipkart voucher will be issued to them within a few hours, as per the confirmed sell back value.