Flipkart under its accelerator program - Flipkart Leap, has now opened applications for the second cohort.

The program will invite applications under Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) and Flipkart Leap Innovation Network (FLIN) to support early-stage start-ups. While Flipkart Leap Ahead will provide equity-based investments into start-ups across varied sectors, Flipkart Leap Innovation Network will enable companies to enter into commercial partnerships with Flipkart’s technology teams.

The applications for the second cohort of FLA and FLIN will be open from November 24, 2022, until January 10, 2023. Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head - Corporate Development, Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we have continuously invested in India’s dynamic and vibrant start-up ecosystem through a host of programs. The second cohort of FLA and FLIN will carry this torch ahead with investments and partnerships respectively into young start-ups. We are excited to work towards fueling new business models and fostering a culture of innovation to build the next generation of tech talent and solve real-world India-specific problems.”

Flipkart Leap Ahead is the cornerstone of seed-stage investments made by Flipkart Ventures, the $100 million venture fund announced by Flipkart. The accelerator will invest in pre-seed and seed-stage start-ups, with a cheque size of up to $500,000.

The focus sectors of the program include logistics, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, health tech, gaming, edtech, consumer tech, and web3 can apply.

Under the Flipkart Leap Innovation Network, the selected start-ups will deploy their solutions via paid pilots on Flipkart, and if successful, will have the opportunity to scale up to a business partnership.

Start-ups that are solving for the Indian e-commerce ecosystem by building innovative solutions and are redefining the e-commerce landscape in areas of core shopping experience, seller enablement, supply chain innovations, tech infrastructure, or the future of commerce can apply.