Flipkart launches Motorola 4K Android TV Stick

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India.
This is part of Flipkart’s strategic partnership with Motorola and marks its entry into a segment that is “rapidly gaining traction among Indian consumers,” it said.
The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is powered by the Cortex A53 quad-core 2 GHz 64-bit processor and Mali G31 MP2 - 850 MHz graphic engine. The device runs on the Android 9.0 operating system.
The stick is compatible with all Android TVs and has a built-in Chromecast that allows users to project their mobile screens onto the TV. It is equipped with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of ROM. As for sound, it supports Dolby Audio.
The streamer supports resolutions of 2160P, 1080P, 720P at 60 frames per second and provides an “Ultra HD and Full HD” viewing experience. It also supports the HDR10 and HLG video formats.
The stick has hotkeys for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and YouTube.
The streamer will be available on Flipkart from March 15, for ₹3,999.
