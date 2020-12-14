Flipkart launches Nokia PureBook X14 laptop in India

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of Nokia PureBook X14 laptop on its platform in India.
The launch marks Nokia’s entry into the laptop segment in India.
Vipul Mehrotra, Vice-President, Nokia Brand Partnerships, said: “Launching the Nokia brand into this new product category is testament to our successful collaboration with Flipkart. We are excited to offer consumers in India a Nokia-branded laptop.”
Dev Iyer, Vice-President, Private Brands at Flipkart, said: “As consumers continue to stay indoors and design their work from home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken centre focus. We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Nokia in our shared goal of providing for the needs of Indian consumers.”
The 1.1 kg laptop is 16.8mm thin. It comes with a 14 -inch Full HD screen that is powered by Dolby Vision. The laptop is also powered by Dolby Atmos for the audio experience.
It comes with an HD IR webcam with Windows Hello face unlock. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard.
The laptop is powered by an Intel i5 10th Gen quad-core processor with up to 4.2 GHz turbo frequency. Windows 10 Home will be pre-installed on the device.
It is equipped 8 GB DD4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. It comes with integrated Intel UHD 620 Graphics with 1.1 GHz Turbo GPU.
It also features Intel® Quick Sync Video, Intel InTru 3D Technology and Intel Clear Video HD Technology
The device has up to eight hours of battery life with 65 W charger, the brand said.
The laptop is priced at ₹59,990 at the launch. It will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart from December 18.
