Flipkart opens experience centre in Kolkata

Walmart-owned e-commerce major Flipkart has set up a ‘Furniture Experience Center’ here. This will be the e-tailer’s first offline presence in eastern India.

Spread across nearly 2,200 sq ft, the experience centre has been opened in collaboration with Emami Realty at its township project here.

As customers look for ‘touch and feel’ before buying furniture online, the experience centre aims to bridge this gap by showcasing Flipkart’s certified products at strategic locations across cities, the company said in a release.

The experience centre showcases home furniture from 11 brands including @home by Nilkamal, Royal Oak, House of Pataudi and Perfect Homes.

The move is in line with the rising importance of the East as a market for Flipkart Furniture, said the release. Furniture is one of the fastest growing marketplaces in the country today, with over 2 lakh products across various categories, providing delivery and selective installation across over 16,000 pin codes, it added. The segment is growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year.

According to industry reports, the Indian furniture industry is about $17 billion in size, of which online accounts for just 3 per cent, growing at a CAGR of 80-85 per cent.

Nishit Garg, Vice-President, Furniture and Books and General Merchandise at Flipkart, said: “This is part of our broader vision for the region, which will see further investments in the coming months.”