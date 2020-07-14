Flipkart raises $1.2 billion in fresh funding from Walmart

Following its $21-billion stake sale to Walmart in 2018, Flipkart Group on Tuesday closed an additional $1.2-billion equity round to support continued development of its e-commerce marketplace as India emerges from the Covid-19 crisis. The investment is led by Walmart, Flipkart Group's majority owner, along with a group of existing shareholders, and values the company at $24.9 billion post-deal. It will be funded in two tranches over the remainder of the fiscal year.

Flipkart was last valued at $21 billion, when Walmart acquired a 77 per cent stake for $16 billion in May 2018.

“We're grateful for the strong backing of our shareholders as we continue to build our platform and serve the growing needs of Indian consumers during these challenging times,” said Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a statement.

“Since Walmart's initial investment in Flipkart, we have greatly expanded our offer through technology, partnerships and new services. Today, we lead in electronics and fashion, and are rapidly accelerating share in other general merchandise categories and grocery, all while providing increasingly seamless payment and delivery options for our customers. We will continue innovating to bring the next 200 million Indian shoppers online,” he said.

Founded in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes Flipkart, digital payments platform PhonePe, fashion speciality site Myntra and logistics and delivery services firm eKart.

Flipkart recently surpassed 1.5 billion visits per month and reported 45 per cent growth in monthly active customers and 30 per cent growth in transactions per customer for FY20, said the statement. The company is democratising commerce by providing sellers and MSMEs access to a national market and by investing in technology such as voice assistants and local language interfaces to help make shopping easier for non-English speaking customers, it added.

Today, Flipkart offers 150 million products across more than 80 categories, and has pioneered customer-centric services such as cash-on-delivery, no-cost EMI and easy returns, the statement further said. PhonePe recently reported annualised total payments value of $180 billion on more than 500 million monthly transactions.

“Flipkart continues to leverage its culture of innovation to accelerate growth and enable millions of customers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to prosper and be a part of India's digital transformation,” said Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International. “Kalyan and team have a clear vision and are relentlessly focussed on giving Indians frictionless choice in how they shop and sell online. We’re excited to see what the future holds as they continue their journey to become India's most trusted e-commerce marketplace.”