Flipkart signs pact with Aarunya to promote handlooms

E-commerce firm Flipkart has entered into an agreement with Aarunya, the Narayanpet’s famed handicraft and handlooms, to onboard women artisans, weavers, handicraft makers and help promote their products pan-India on its platform.
The company will guide the weavers through Flipkart Samarth to help them in accessing the national market.
Flipkart Samarth currently supports over a million artisans, weavers and craftsmen in different States.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.
“Partnership with Flipkart Samarth provides a great platform for capacity-building, enhancing and impacting rural livelihoods, especially for women,” the Minister said.
“As a homegrown company, our engagement with local Indian businesses and MSMEs has enabled us to understand their challenges and needs better. With this partnership, we aim to uplift and empower women-led businesses in their growth ambition in Telangana,” Rajneesh Kumar Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said.
Aarunya was a project initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic to help local women sell their specialised products. The project, which started with a team of 10 women, is now organising a full-fledged campaign to train other women on making Kalamkari and block printing.
