During the six days End of Season Sale on Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart saw 82 lakh orders being placed for fashion and lifestyle products, from across geographies.

Fashion witnessed heightened participation from customers across the country. Flipkart’s End of Season Sale saw the participation of over 2,00,000 sellers and 10,000 brands offering over 10 lakh+ styles of fashionable apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children.

The brands

Brands including Puma, Nike, Adidas, Roadster, Woodland, Campus, Safari, Red Tape, World Wear Footwear, Adidas, Metronaut, Provogue, Asian, and Crocs were most preferred by customers. Flipkart’s image search feature witnessed an 8 per cent growth as customers shifted preference to visual searches for their fashion purchases with the highest engagement in the women’s ethnic wear category.

The shoppers

The majority of these shoppers belonged to the age group of 25-35 years. Customers in Bangalore, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Lucknow, Gurgaon, and Guhawati shopped the most. The top categories shopped during this time period included women’s ethnic wear and men’s winter wear with black, blue, white, and grey being the most purchased colors this season.

Commenting on the sale numbers, Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, of Flipkart Fashion, said, “At Flipkart, we work towards making the consumer journey seamless to promote more and more Indians to shop online. The EOSS event draws maximum traction as the products are offered at the best value for customers to upgrade and refresh their wardrobes. With increased fashion consciousness in the country, this edition witnessed maximum demand from the T3+ markets. We, at Flipkart, are delighted to see tech interventions enhance the shopping experience and bring more customers on onboard, while expanding market reach for lakhs of sellers, MSMEs, and regional & national brands.”