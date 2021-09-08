Flipkart strengthens last mile network for the upcoming festive season

In view of the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days, Flipkart has announced the strengthening of its ‘Kirana Delivery Program’, which helps onboard local general trade stores as delivery partners.

For this festive season, Flipkart has strengthened its Kirana delivery program with more than 100,000 Kirana partners from across the country that will deliver millions of shipments during the festive season. Last year, more than 10 million deliveries were made by these specially trained Kirana partnersduring the festive season.

Delivery Partners

Flipkart started the program to help local stores and shops get on board as delivery partners in 2019, and since then, has invested consistently to get these businesses ready for making deliveries. Flipkart has a dedicated team as part of this ongoing partnership that helps the Kiranas with knowledge, expertise, experience and technology to make millions of deliveries seamlessly. With a 100,000 strong Kirana delivery network which doubled from last year, Flipkart is further strengthening its last-mile network and reach, especially in pin-codes and towns that are difficult to reach and creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas.

This festive season will see the participation of Kiranas from regions including Khammam (Telangana), Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) and Junagarh (Odisha), to name a few, as consumers seek safe and timely deliveries through e-commerce.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President, Supply Chain at Flipkart, said, “Being one of the oldest retail formats in India, kiranas form the premise of modern retail in India. Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, the kirana delivery program has become a great enabler in strengthening the kirana ecosystem. This will play a pivotal role in offering faster and personalised delivery experience to customers during this festive season and our annual flagship event, the Big Billion Days (BBD), and augment the income of these Kirana partners.”

Growth in delivery income

The Kirana Delivery Program has seen consistent growth in the past three years and today accounts for nearly one-third of Flipkart’s deliveries made in a month, further augmenting the speed and reach of the deliveries and supplementing the income of the Kirana partners. In the past year itself, our Kirana partners have registered a nearly 30 per cent increase in the delivery income.

To help kiranas onboard and be active participants in the festive season, Flipkart started months ahead through contactless onboarding aided by online application forms inviting kirana partners to directly upload their details along with required documentation. Post a detailed verification check, the kirana partners were brought into the program, imparted training through specially created technology tools, including app-based dashboards and digital payments.

The Flipkart Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe. Started in 2007, Flipkart has a registered customer base of more than 350 million, offering over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.