Flipkart to launch original video content

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace on Tuesday, said it will launch original video content with the launch of ‘Flipkart Video Originals’ integrated within the Flipkart Video platform, which was launched in August this year.
Flipkart Video Originals will be curated especially for the Flipkart platform. The first creator to join the platform is Academy Award winner Guneet Monga. Monga is on board as the official creator and curator of short stories for the platform, helping bring to life new-age storytelling for viewers. Flipkart Video Originals will also make available bespoke snackable content that is both mobile-first and interactive in nature.
Flipkart will also work with production houses such as Studio Next, Frames and Sikhya Productions, to bring forth content across genres and languages. The first original series, ‘Backbenchers’, hosted by Farah Khan goes live later this month, and will feature an array of Indian celebrities, engaging in nostalgic banter.
