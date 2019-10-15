Info-tech

Flipkart to launch original video content

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 15, 2019 Published on October 15, 2019

Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace on Tuesday, said it will launch original video content with the launch of Flipkart Video Originals’ integrated within the Flipkart Video platform, which was launched in August this year.

Flipkart Video Originals will be curated especially for the Flipkart platform. The first creator to join the platform is Academy Award winner Guneet Monga. Monga is on board as the official creator and curator of short stories for the platform, helping bring to life new-age storytelling for viewers. Flipkart Video Originals will also make available bespoke snackable content that is both mobile-first and interactive in nature.

Flipkart will also work with production houses such as Studio Next, Frames and Sikhya Productions, to bring forth content across genres and languages. The first original series, ‘Backbenchers’, hosted by Farah Khan goes live later this month, and will feature an array of Indian celebrities, engaging in nostalgic banter.

Published on October 15, 2019
online and new media
Flipkart
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IEEE to conduct conference on emerging technologies in Kochi