Flipkart website and app faces outage

Flipkart suffered a brief outage on Monday morning as the website and mobile apps were down for some users and others were not able to access their orders and shopping cart.

According to Down Detector, a platform that provides real-time information about the status of various websites and services, 671 down reports were recorded for the Flipkart website and app from 11:27 am.

As many as 59 per cent of these reports were by website users, 24 per cent by application users, and 18 per cent by users who tried to track their orders. According to the heat map on the Down Detector, most down reports came from Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Patna, Kolkata, Cuttack, Surat, Indore, Madurai, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

Users take to Twitter

Flipkart users also took to Twitter to report the issue using the hashtag #flipkartdown and tagging the Flipkart support handle. Twitter user Manish Tomar(@ManishKumarAIT) tweeted, “Hey FK Team, is flipkart down? FK is not responding. My order is not loading. Kindly check.” with a screen shot of the website showing “You have no orders.”

Another user complained of most products on the app being unavailable. Sagar(@rsbsagar) also tweeted to the company and asked it to fix the app server. “Flipkart app is not working. What Happened? Please fix the app server,” the tweet read.

BusinessLine queries sent to Flipkart did not elicit a response till the time of publication. However, both the website and Flipkart app were operational at the time of publishing.