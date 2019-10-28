Info-tech

Flipkart's losses rise 86 per cent to Rs 3,836 crore

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on October 28, 2019 Published on October 28, 2019

File photo   -  BusinessLine

The e-commerce company, Flipkart losses have risen 86 per cent to Rs 3,836 crore during FY19, according to its annual statement.

The statement accessed by data intelligence platform, paper.vc, said that Flipkart's net total income rose nearly 43 per cent to Rs 30,931 crore.

At the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 12, 2018, members of the company have approved for amendment and restatement of the existing Articles of Association (“AOA”) of the Company in order to abrogate the rights and privileges provided to the previous investors/shareholders (i.e. Accel India Venture II (Mauritius) Ltd, Accel Growth FII (Mauritius) Ltd and Tiger Global International II Holdings) of holding the company of the Company [i.e. Flipkart Private Limited (formerly Flipkart Limited), Singapore (“Flipkart”)], which were provided earlier in the AOA of the Company.

On 18th August 2018, Walmart Inc, the US-based retail giant, acquired a controlling stake in Flipkart.

Published on October 28, 2019
Flipkart
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chief Customer Office organisation becoming more relevant to Dell Technologies: EVP & CCO