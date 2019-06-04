Floap raises undisclosed seed funding from global, Indian angel investors

Floap, a Bengaluru-based pet care tech company, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from a clutch of global and Indian angel investors.

The company will use the funding to scale up its business, Floap said in a statement.

The investors include Shabir Momin, serial entrepreneur and Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Zenga TV; Rohit Nanda, a Singapore-based equity investor; Priyadarshi Mohapatra, currently holding a senior leadership position at Microsoft, India and Saurabh Pathak, founder of Digital Democracy and Cafe Gurukul.

These investors will also be advising Floap’s management team in strategy and growth.