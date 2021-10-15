FloCareer raises $5.7 million in Series A funding

Scripting a survival
FloCareer has raised $5.7 million in Series-A funding from Data Point Capital along with the participation of Uncorrelated Ventures and Orios Venture Partners.
FloCareer will deploy this capital to strengthen its position as a leader in gig-workers powered video interview platform in the US and India. Launched in 2018, FloCareer helps hiring companies across the globe by conducting technical rounds of interviews through gig workers on their unique video interviewing platform. FloCareer combines the power of more than 3,000 industry experienced freelance interviewers across the world with technology.
FloCareer intends to use the proceeds in business development in the US, while continuing to grow in India. FloCareer, a leader in the B2B space, will continue to innovate new people focused solutions, using cutting edge technology. A balanced mix of Artificial Intelligence and Gig-Workers to solve the challenges of hiring companies will remain the core strategy of FloCareer.
FloCareer’s interview standardization has helped over 150 companies solve the hiring side of chaos. FloCareer has helped these companies conduct more than 1.5 lakh interviews with more than 7.5 million video interview minutes on their platform, with the help of freelance industry experts in the last three years.
Orios' Managing Partner, Rajeev Suri said, "The post pandemic environment has unlocked plenty of innovation. FloCareer's AI-led innovative breakthrough is creating radically better hiring outcomes across the board, resulting in their hyper growth and a market dominating position. Their ability to scale up leveraging the "Github" open economy allows them literally unlimited scale."
