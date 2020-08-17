Info-tech

Flockport launches self-service private cloud technology platform

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 17, 2020 Published on August 17, 2020

Flockport, a Mumbai-based cloud technology start-up, has launched a cloud mobility and self-service private cloud platform for enterprises and service providers.

The new platform will provide enterprises flexibility and ease of use that is generally associated with public clouds. The platform will allow System Integrators and cloud providers to run multi-tenant private cloud for their customers.

“There is a growing demand for public cloud flexibility in private clouds. Traditional data centre and technology providers are still focused on infrastructure. Modern application deployment requires a convergence of infrastructure and application to deliver true business agility and flexibility,” said Indrajit Banerjee, Founder of Flockport.

“Flockport’s new solution for self-private cloud is closely modelled on public cloud, and customers who are already using public cloud platform expect the same scalability and flexibility in the private cloud platform,” he said.

With the renewed focus of sovereign cloud and data locality, countries and entire regions are racing to develop their own local solutions. With this new platform Flockport will help them build next-generation platforms at a fraction of the complexity and effort, he added.

