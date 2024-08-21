Flutter Entertainment, an online sports betting and iGaming company, has opened a new Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, India. The company invested $3.5 million to set up the centre.

The 80,000 sq. ft. facility will house over 700 employees specialising in data engineering, game integrity services, HR operations, procurement, safety and security, and customer operations. The centre will support Flutter’s growth across its portfolio of offerings.

“Our expansion in India marks a huge milestone in Flutter’s growth and shows our continued commitment to investing in top talent to drive business growth globally,” said Phil Bishop, Chief Operating Officer of Flutter Entertainment, in a statement on Tuesday.

“This expansion aligns with our plan to change the game by enabling continuous improvement in product and technology across iGaming and sports betting,” Ashish Sinha, Managing Director of Flutter Entertainment India, said.

The company registered revenue of $11.79 billion in 2023, registering a growth of 25 per cent, and $3.61 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit