Flytxt, Oracle to deliver data-driven experience to communication service providers

Flytxt, Dutch marketing automation and AI technology company with a global development centre in Thiruvananthapuram, has entered the Oracle PartnerNetwork community by introducing data-driven encounters in the Oracle Digital Experience for Communications.

Flytxt targets specific business personas within communication service providers (CSPs or telecos), especially the marketing, product, or commerce manager and the customer care manager, to improve precision and personalisation to enable them to launch products and support customers, a company spokesman explained.

Product innovation challenges

CSPs work to monetise traditional offers and new digital services/subscriptions, and their focus is shifting towards having the right product portfolio that fits their addressable market. But business users have struggled to align product innovation with business objectives or release offers with any degree of certainty of success.

Flytxt leverages customer-centric and product-centric data to improve decision-making bringing an AI assistant to help with catalogue optimisation. In the offer design phase, users will benefit from offer performance predictions, channel uptake metrics, and campaign mode efficiency metrics.

Removing guess-work

The Flytxt solution along with Oracle Digital Experience can help CSPs address these challenges by removing ‘guess-work’ in designing offers by ensuring they are priced optimally, targeted for the right customer segment, and most importantly, aligned to the business key performance indicators (KPIs).

The solution makes use of Flytxt’s AI/ML models developed, trained, and refined using insights from trillions of labelled samples from customers to derive intelligence on purchase and usage behavior of customers such as churn propensity and product affinity, the spokesman said.

Mitigating churn

Churn predictions for a customer are, for instance, calculated using usage patterns, subscription patterns and billing activities, so care agents are enabled to make offer recommendations to mitigate churn.

Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt, said the company’s solutions have consistently delivered higher customer lifetime value across 75 telcos and other enterprises across banking, utilities, (online) media, entertainment and travel.

Pritham Shetty, Global Vice-President of CX (Consumer Experience) Industry Solutions, Oracle, said service providers need to better understand customers’ unique buying behaviors and preferences to launch new products or offers and better service.