Flytxt’s automation solution available on SAP Store

Customer value retention automation solution CLTV AI, from Dutch company Flytxt BV, is now available on SAP Store and as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the telecommunication industry. The company, which operates a development centre in Thiruvananthapuram, specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for customer experience and marketing in the telecom sector as well as automation of customer value management and retention. CLTV (customer lifetime value) is the value a customer contributes to a business over lifetime.

Flytxt is a technology partner of 80-plus digital enterprises across 50-plus countries, as well as customer experience platform vendors for customer lifetime value maximisation. It has a corporate office in Dubai and presence in Mexico, the Netherlands, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Kenya.

Syncing with SAP platforms

A company spokesperson said that its CLTV AI solution leverages the integration capabilities of the SAP business technology platform and integrates with SAP customer data platform to deliver actionable customer and product intelligence to improve customer experience .

Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, said the success of subscription businesses such as telecom is increasingly dependent on capitalising customer lifetime value. However, this has been difficult despite access to vast amounts of customer data and computing resources. “Subscription businesses are also turning toward outcome-based business models to secure recurring revenue streams. The Flytxt solution helps businesses in the SAP ecosystem maximise customer lifetime value through Flytxt’s AI solutions.”

Subscription businesses (telecom, media, financial services, utilities and travel) accessing the SAP customer data platform can use Flytxt solution to harvest additional customer intelligence in the form of predictive insights, recommendations, and next-best actions, Vasudevan said. Carl Kehres, head of the telecommunication industry business unit at SAP, said the Flytxt CLTV AI complements its portfolio and enables actionable customer and product intelligence.

SAP vertical solutions

SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with cloud solutions that leverage the SAP business technology platform with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP’s intelligent suite. Flytxt is working with SAP to create offerings to help telecommunications industry achieve positive business outcomes.

A Flytxt spokesperson said the CLTV AI leverages AI/ML (machine learning) models trained with curated data points to derive insights on historical and predicted usage behaviour of customers. It also prescribes recommendations and next-best actions at scale for users of SAP customer data platform to optimise the value of every customer interaction across touchpoints and journeys.