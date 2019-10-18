Focus is on improving market coverage, says Dell India chief

How car ownership trends will pan out in the future
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
Dell Technologies is one of the largest technology brands in India, with over $3 billion of revenues being generated from the market. With the growing importance of India, the company now has a special focus on India with a country head who will now lead not just Dell Technologies business but also recently merged VMWare business. In a conversation with BusinessLine, Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India talked about how the new structure is helping the company and the demanding challenge that they are facing in the consumer segment.
When we merged the two large organisation, which is Dell and VMWare, it was clear that we had to focus on customers and not bring any disruption as we engaged with them with a broader portfolio.
We created an enterprise segment and a commercial segment. We've seen amazing benefits in running the business in that structure. It was the beginning of May that it was decided that at an APJ level there will be an integration of two segments under one leader. There is, however, no other change. The new structure brings in a lot more clarity with regards to where the additional opportunity of growth lies, and it helps us to invest in those areas in a much broader way. It also simplifies some of the other engagement related activities that are there in the market.
I think it is a bold step. Base tax rate coming down to 22 per cent will result in Rs 1.45 lakh of fiscal benefit that'll flow back into the market in terms of economic activity. For all companies, the need of the hour is to transform their business digitally and that's something everyone has realized. Most of the companies will invest back into the business all the savings that they see because of the tax cut. When the investments are talked about, it is my expectations that IT investments will be a high priority. I feel in India, a lot of that money will flow into IT product deployment.
Currrently, utilisation levels of manufacturing plants for anyone with PC manufacturing in India is still not 100 per cent. The industry is waiting for demand to get to a point where it requires additional production lines or investments. I wouldn't link cut in corporate tax to a boost in manufacturing in India. Demand is an issue. Demand for PCs and notebooks in India is about 12 million units a year for the entire industry. That is 1/5th of China which is at about 65 million units. We are hoping that as customers deploy more solutions, get into hardcore digital transformation; there'll be a more substantial demand for PCs and notebooks. But currently, the demand is an issue.
The demand is going up. The growth rate has been 7-8 per cent CAGR over last 4-5 years, but that's not enough but that’s not enough to require any expansion in production capacity.
Not all customers of ours have all our products. So there's an opportunity to cross-sell or up-sell within our existing customer base. We are focussing on expanding our portfolio with them. That's one approach we've taken.
Then we are going to markets where we haven't been present in before. We are going to tier 3, tier 4 markets, and even expanding within tier 1 markets and covering them better. There the focus is to improve our coverage of the market. Our experience on both is extremely pleasant that's why our growth levels are strong.
We see many product lines converging and growth coming in from tier 4 and tier 5 cities. That put together, makes us bullish about the Indian market. On the consumer side business, we have reached 800 stores. Indian consumers are becoming a lot more tech-savvy and comfortable with online shopping, and that's seen a significat uptake in last 3-4 years. For B2B business, we've reached 84 cities now.
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains