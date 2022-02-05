Focus on bio-fuel crops: PM asks ICRISAT, ICAR, agri-varsities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the ICRISAT, ICAR and agricultural universities to jointly work on biofuel crops that suit the requirements of small farmers.

Calling for the promotion of climate change resilient varieties, he exhorted the institutes to work on sustainable and diversified production systems for the farmers in the semi-arid tropics.

ICRISAT’s Golden Jubilee

Addressing a gathering at the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) here on Saturday, he said the impact of climate change was more accentuated on small farmers who were resource poor.

“We need to develop varieties resilient to the adverse impact of climate change,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had kicked off the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the institute. He also opened a Climate Change Research and Development facility and RapidGen facility which help scientists develop seed varieties much faster than traditional systems. He launched a special logo and a commemorative stamp to mark the golden jubilee of the institute located at Patancheru near here.

Stating that the country has set a target of net zero emissions by 2070, the Prime Minister said the country should learn from past practices.

“We should go back to the basics, while marching towards the future,” he said.

Digital agriculture

Modi said that the future of Indian agriculture lies in embracing digital technologies.

“From crop assessment to spraying pesticides and inputs using drones — digital technologies and artificial intelligence would play a key role. I expect the youth to play a significant role in this,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism Kishen Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Telangana Minister T Srinivasa Yadav at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the afternoon.

CM skips event

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has skipped the event, citing ill health.

Political analysts, however, note that this followed his recent high decibel criticism of the Union Government for giving a raw deal to the State government in the Union Budget 2022-23. Alleging that the Union government was usurping the rights of States, he called for introduction of a new Constitution to ensure the States get their due.

His remarks triggered a furore, with the BJP, Congress and BSP leaders criticising the TRS President for insulting the present Constitution.