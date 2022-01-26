Aim to help creators profit from new tech, NFTs: YouTube CEO 

YouTube is exploring ways in which its creators can capitalise on nonfungible tokens (NFTs), a letter from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcick suggests.

“We’re also looking further ahead to the future and have been following everything happening in Web3 as a source of inspiration to continue innovating on YouTube. The past year in the world of crypto, and even decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans,” Wojcick wrote, outlining the platform’s priorities this year.

“We’re always focused on expanding the YouTube ecosystem to help creators capitalise on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs, while continuing to strengthen and enhance the experiences creators and fans have on YouTube,” the letter further read.

Gaining popularity

NFTs have been gaining popularity among big tech platforms. Twitter most recently rolled out NFT profile pictures on iOS, as part of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which lets users showcase NFTs in the form of hexagonal profile pictures. Meta is also exploring ways to let users create and sell NFTs, as per reports.

“Instagram is exploring ways to make NFTs more accessible,” Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri had said in December 2021.

In an Instagram Q&A posted to his Stories, Mosseri, asked about his thoughts on integrating NFTs into Instagram, had said, “Nothing to announce yet but we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a broader audience.”

“I think it is an interesting place that we can play and also a way to hopefully help creators,” added Mosseri.