Quest Global, one of the fastest-growing engineering services firms, has announced it has been Great Place To Work Certified in India.

It is the second time that the organisation has earned this recognition. The organisation last received this recognition in January 2022.

Quest Global fared well on the five critical dimensions of Trust Index - credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The company remains committed to promoting and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture, and guiding the firm towards strengthening its aim to be a centenary organisation. The successful participation and vote of confidence in the assessment held across the organisation by Great Place To Work anonymously helped Quest Global benchmark the people practices in India.

Great Place To Work Certification is the gold standard that organisations around the globe aspire to accomplish. The recognition is a testament to the organisation’s consistent efforts to build and sustain a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,400 organisations across 22+ industries annually to help them build a high-trust, high-performance culture designed to deliver sustained business results.