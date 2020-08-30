Ford puts some innovations to attract buyers for compact SUV Freestyle

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
US carmaker Ford has come out with a special campaign for the new edition of its compact SUV — the new Freestyle Flair — by partnering with JioSaavn and Google Search.
The new Freestyle Flair is available at an introductory price of ₹7.69 lakh for petrol variant while diesel model comes at a price of ₹8.79 lakh.
Ford India has adopted a unique, fun and quirky way to market Freestyle Flair by influencing search behaviour on Google and through exclusive Freestyle playlists on India’s largest streaming platform, JioSaavn. There will be eight playlists live on the Freestyle Channel now, according to a company statement.
Search continues to be a key driver for car purchase and research. About 96 per cent of car buyers in India use search during the purchase journey and 68 per cent of car buyers start their research without an idea of the car they want to buy.
Google search engine has been tuned to share key product attributes of Ford Freestyle in a fun memorable manner.
The marketing approach is also deeply rooted in audience insights and is designed to deepen customer engagement & purchase consideration.
On booking any variant of Ford Freestyle before February 2021, customers will avail one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn apart from some other benefits.
Ford Freestyle Flair is available in three colours -- white gold, diamond white and smoke grey.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor needs for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...