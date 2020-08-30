Ford puts some innovations to attract buyers for compact SUV Freestyle

US carmaker Ford has come out with a special campaign for the new edition of its compact SUV — the new Freestyle Flair — by partnering with JioSaavn and Google Search.

The new Freestyle Flair is available at an introductory price of ₹7.69 lakh for petrol variant while diesel model comes at a price of ₹8.79 lakh.

Ford India has adopted a unique, fun and quirky way to market Freestyle Flair by influencing search behaviour on Google and through exclusive Freestyle playlists on India’s largest streaming platform, JioSaavn. There will be eight playlists live on the Freestyle Channel now, according to a company statement.

Search continues to be a key driver for car purchase and research. About 96 per cent of car buyers in India use search during the purchase journey and 68 per cent of car buyers start their research without an idea of the car they want to buy.

Google search engine has been tuned to share key product attributes of Ford Freestyle in a fun memorable manner.

The marketing approach is also deeply rooted in audience insights and is designed to deepen customer engagement & purchase consideration.

On booking any variant of Ford Freestyle before February 2021, customers will avail one-year premium subscription to ad-free music on JioSaavn apart from some other benefits.

Ford Freestyle Flair is available in three colours -- white gold, diamond white and smoke grey.