Forescout launches solution to tackle ransomware, cyber threats

Hyderabad, May 24

Forescout Technologies, a US-based cyber security solutions company, has launched Forescout Frontline that helps organisations tackle ransomware and real-time cyber threats.

The solution cyber security teams help proactively identify risks and enable accelerated incident response.

“Forescout is offering this complimentary service to organisations that lack the internal resources and visibility to defend themselves from cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware and advanced persistent threats (APT),” a company statement said.

“Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise. On the other hand, cybersecurity teams are perennially understaffed and under-resourced. This has created a perfect storm,” Shawn Taylor, Vice-President (Threat Defense) of Forescout, said.

“Many organisations use multiple security tools across multiple teams to help identify threats and risks. However, insights may be limited due to siloed views of information technology, Internet of Things and Internet of Medical Things,” he said.

A variety of these asset types exist across an organisation’s digital terrain and are often interconnected, which means cybersecurity risk must be identified and tackled holistically.

“The new solution will help discover, validate and prioritise a variety of cyber threats and vulnerabilities across all assets, including IT, IoT and IoMT,” the company statement said.