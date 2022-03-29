Former Aramex COO joins Shipsy’s advisory board

Software-as-a-service start-up Shipsy announced that Iyad Kamal, former COO of global logistics MNC Aramex, is joining its advisory team.

Kamal comes with over 29 years of leadership experience with Aramex, a global provider of transportation, logistics, e-commerce, data and analytics, and sustainability solutions. He was instrumental in driving the company’s global expansion and double-digit growth during its significant technological change and market disruptions. His expertise includes driving organic growth, organisation design and leadership, and creating asset-light, tech-driven, end-to-end operations infrastructure., according to the company

Areas of focus

Kamal will help Shipsy with its growth in the Middle East and South-East Asian markets and accelerate expansion in Europe and the US. He will also advise the company on driving rapid logistics innovation by further strengthening its AI, ML and Blockchain capabilities. Helping businesses across the globe to build sustainable logistics operations is another focus area.

Kamal is currently also on the boards of Tradeling and GeoPost/DPD Group. Tradeling is a growth-stage e-marketplace focused on building the largest digital network of B2B sellers and buyers in the MENA Region. GeoPost/DPD Group is a growing 50-country logistics network that delivers more than 2 billion parcels per year.

Soham Chokshi, Shipsy’s Co-Founder & CEO, said, “We see growing demand for Shipsy’s game-changing logistics management products and services across multiple geographies. Therefore, having advisors with in-depth industry knowledge is critical to our growth. We are fortunate to have Iyad Kamal, an industry leader, on our Advisory Board.”

“I’m glad to join Shipsy in its mission to transform the global logistics industry and deliver greater value for all stakeholders,” stated Kamal.

Shipsy recently raised Series B funding of $25 million. Accelerating geographic expansion and driving rapid technology innovation are Shipsy’s two key focus areas now.