Former PayU MD Jitendra Gupta joins BharatPe's board

BharatPe, a start-up enabling UPI payments and digital lending for merchants, has appointed Jitendra Gupta, former Managing Director of PayU, to its Board.

This is Jitendra Gupta's first official association with any company after coming out from PayU last month.

Gupta had become one of the leading faces in the fintech industry after selling his company – Citrus Pay to PayU in 2016.

In his last role, Gupta was leading PayU's credit business as the company's Managing Director.

BharatPe has been the fastest fintech to grow to $650 million Total Payments Volume (total value of payments on the platform) within 10 months of launch.

The company now has established a network of 11 lakh merchants and facilitates over 15 million monthly UPI transactions.

Jitendra Gupta said,"Bharat Pe is one of the few fintech companies in India creating a truly alternative lending business on back of UPI acceptance. I am excited to see how BharatPe has been digitising small merchants and truly driving the financial inclusion agenda of the Government".

Jitendra will be joining the co-founders Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani, Sequoia's Harshjit Sethi and Beenext's Teru San on BharatPe's Board.

