Former Twitter India Chief’s start-up Invact Metaversity raises $5 million 

Invact Metaversity, an edtech platform built to intersect education and Web 3 founded by former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari and educator Tanay Pratap raised $5 million in a round led by Arkam Ventures along with global VCs including Antler India, Picus Capital (Germany), M Venture Partners (Singapore), BECO Capital (Dubai) and 2am VC (USA).

Parallelly, over 70 angel investors too have invested in the start-up including Balaji Srinivasan (former CTO of Coinbase and GP at Andreessen Horowitz), Caesar Sengupta (former VP and General Manager of Payments & the Next Billion Users initiative at Google), Nithin Kamath (founder, Zerodha), Kunal Bahl (founder, Snapdeal), Benjamin Ampen (Managing Director Twitter MENA) and influencer Gregory Orosz (author of ‘The Pragmatic Engineer’), Punit Soni (former CPO of Flipkart and Founder of Suki) and Akshay Kothari (Notion).

Manish Maheshwari, Founder & CEO at Invact said, “Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be a lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US.”

Focus skilling and training

The edtech start-up will provide employability-focused skilling and training to help the workforce realign with the digital world and secure jobs in high-growth tech companies. The platform is built in the metaverse to provide immersive, serendipitous environment conducive to learning.

“I’ve always believed that education, rather than being a privilege, should be a right. Our vision at Metaversity is not only to democratize education but also to provide high-quality learning at an affordable cost. I am grateful that such well-known names are helping us on our journey”, Tanay Pratap, Founder & CTO said.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner and co-founder at Antler India added, “Manish and Tanay form a solid team that is uniquely positioned to spearhead this space in India - with a deep understanding of the student behavior coupled with strong engineering expertise. With focus on making education more accessible and inclusive, we’re excited to see how Invact Metaversity disrupts education in the country.”