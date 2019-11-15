Former Yahoo India MD Gurmit Singh joins Quora as India GM

Knowledge sharing platform Quora has hired former Yahoo India Managing Director Gurmit Singh to lead business growth in India. Singh will help set up Quora’s first India office and will be hiring talent in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. The Mountain View California based company founded in 2009 by two former Facebook employees is seeking to deepen its investment in India.

According to Quora, India is one of its fastest growing markets with over 70 million monthly unique visitors in English. Statistics from web traffic analysis company Alexa shows that at 38 per cent India provides the largest traffic to Quora followed by the US at 26 per cent.

At present the question answer platform, which sees all kinds of queries - from the serious to utterly trivial - posed on it, has a writer relations team in the country, but no development team.

Singh had quit Yahoo India to consult with an edtech company. His appointment at Quora comes at a time when the knowledge sharing platform is looking for revenue growth from the region. Although valued at $2 billion, Quora has been slow to monetise its user base. Two years ago, the platform had launched Quora Ads that has been used by brands like Flipkart, Dell, Samsung and UpGrad.

Quora is also currently available in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil and will soon be available in Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.