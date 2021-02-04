Fossil launches Gen 5E smartwatch in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Fossil has announced the launch of its Gen 5E smartwatch in India. It is Fossil’s newest addition to its range of Gen 5 smartwatches.
The watch will be available in two new sizes-- 44mm and 42mm.
It comes with an always-on 1.19-inch OLED display and support various interchangeable straps and watch-faces for personalisation.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon WearTM 3100 Platform. It comes with 4 GB of total storage and 1 GB of RAM.
The device supports magnetic charging. It can charge up to 80 per cent within 50 minutes, said the brand. It comes with 300 mAh battery capacity.
The smartwatch can help users track sleep history, monitor restfulness and set activity goals.
Android and iPhone users can answer tethered calls with Google Assistant support and get audible alerts. They can also use Google Assistant to control their Google Nest devices, lights, music and more from the smartwatch.
The watch comes with multi-day battery modes.
“Custom Mode allows users to save and quickly access an individual profile to fit your lifestyle (create a mode for workouts or after-work hours and more),” Fossil said.
The smartwatch is priced at ₹18,495 and is available at Fossil stores, Flipkart and Myntra.
