Fossil launches Gen 6 smartwatch

Fossil on Wednesday launched the next version of its smartwatch - the Gen 6.

The Gen 6 will be the first smartwatch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform. Fossil says this will provide users with faster application load times, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption.

Fossil claims that the battery can reach 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

The watch also features continuous heart rate tracking, SpO2 sensor, and speaker functionality to make and receive tethered calls.

The pre-orders begin on September 25 onwards on the official website, and launches globally for Android and iOS phone users alike on September 27.

Gen 6 will also be compatible with Wear OS 3. The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022. For the first time, the product will be available for purchase in India, at the same time as it will globally, said Fossil.

The Gen 6 smartwatch will have four colours in the 44mm version and three colours in the 42mm version.

The watch will come in seven styles and will have interchangeable strap options.

The Fossil Gen 6 will have 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM

The price starts at ₹23,995 and will be available from September 27 via fossil.in and amazon.in. It will also be available offline.