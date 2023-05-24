Founders of Kerala-based Genrobotic Innovations, one of India’s leading robotics companies, have been featured in the prestigious ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023’ list for the Kerala-based venture’s ground-breaking social innovations and commitment to bring in positive changes through their cutting-edge solutions.

Genrobotics was co-founded by Vimal Govind M.K, Arun George, Rashid K, and Nikhil N P as a startup in 2018, based out of Technopark.

The ‘Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2023’ list includes entrepreneurs and youths from diverse fields such as finance, technology, conglomerates, entertainment and sports. Co- founders of Genrobotics come in the category of Industry, Manufacturing and Energy.

“This global recognition is a remarkable achievement that serves as a powerful catalyst to inspire young minds to embark on a journey in this field,” said Vimal Govind M. K, CEO, Genrobotic Innovations.

“This is a proud moment for all in Genrobotics, and I firmly believe that this recognition will fuel the passion to create groundbreaking technological solutions for the betterment of society,” he added.

Earlier, the Co-founders had also been featured in ‘Forbes India Under 30’ list.

Bandicoot, the sewer-cleaning robot developed by Genrobotics, is in use in urban bodies across the country, phasing out the practice of sanitation workers physically entering the manholes to keep them clean. Bandicoot made a big impact as a socially impactful robotic intervention by providing a huge respite for workers engaged in manhole cleaning.

Genrobotics bagged ‘Kerala Pride’ award from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Huddle Global 2022 conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Bandicoot robots are currently deployed in 17 states of India, 3 UT’s and ASEAN regions. Genrobotics’ mission has changed the lives of over 3,000 sanitation workers through its Mission Robohole project and trained them as robotic operators.

The robotic Tron Unit, which is the major component of Bandicoot, enters the manhole and removes sewage using robotic hands, similar to a man’s limbs. It has waterproof, HD vision cameras and gas sensors that can identify harmful gases inside the manhole.

Recently, Genrobotics has launched its G-Gaiter robot that assists patients with paraplegic conditions caused by stroke, traumatic spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy to increase their mobility, consistency, and quality of gait pattern.

