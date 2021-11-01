FourKites to expand India operations

FourKites, the US-based provider of real-time supply chain visibility platform, plans to expand its operations in India, and appoints two new executive leaders to its APAC leadership board. The company has appointed two growth leaders —Rashi Jain as Managing Director and Sriram Nagaswamy as Vice President, Engineering — to accelerate FourKites’ strategic global expansion and drive cutting-edge innovation from the company’s engineering headquarters in Chennai.

Powered by data from 2 million daily shipments, FourKites uses machine learning to accurately predict exact times of arrival and helps leading brands lower their operating costs, improve on-time performance and create better customer relationships.

Over the next six months, the company plans to add over 100 engineers in India across various skill sets. Already, FourKites has over 250 people in India across Engineering, Product and Operations, says a company press release.

Matthew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and Chief Executive Officer, in the release said, "our technology powerhouse in Chennai, equipped with the region’s top technology professionals, has been instrumental in the success of our mission across over 175 countries worldwide. As we scale to become truly a global company, we are expanding our leadership team with individuals who have the deep industry insights and technical expertise essential for supporting our business through this hyper growth phase."