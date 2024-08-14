After its investments in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Taiwanese contract manufacturer of iPhones, Foxconn on Wednesday has indicated fresh investments in these two States, and in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as well. Foxconn has also tied-up with Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in its Tamil Nadu factory.

Foxconn, Chairman, Young Liu, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the company’s investment plans in India.

“Wonderful to meet Mr Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Liu also met the Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, Industries Minister and Secretary, Industries on investment opportunities in Bihar. Last year also, Foxconn’s team had visited Bihar, but till date no announcement has been made. He also led a delegation from Foxconn to discuss the company’s plan for development of electronics ecosystem including Semiconductors in India, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, said.

TN plans

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government has also said that it has lined-up government-run industrial housing for Foxconn and the Chief Minister, MK Stalin will inaugurate this facility near Chennai on August 17.

Liu had also visited India in July last year to attend the Semicon India conclave where he met the Prime Minister. He was also conferred Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day this year.

Foxconn is estimated to employ over 40,000 people in India and it is estimated that the company has made a total investment in the range of $9-10 billion.

The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant, in the next few years.

NCP critique

Meanwhile, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Maharashtra has accused the BJP-led NDA of deliberately ignoring the State during discussions on Foxconn’s investment plans in India.

“Once again, Maharashtra is not a part of the excellent discussions on the investment plans of Foxconn in India. Does this also mean that Maharashtra is not a part of the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors?” Clyde Crasto, National Spokesperson, NCP (SP), posted on X.

