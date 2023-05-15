Foxconn Interconnect Technologies (FIT) will be investing about $500 million in its new facility in Telangana.

The company has kicked off the construction work at Kongarkalan near Hyderabad to manufacture a range of products.

“We are told that the company will invest $500 million on the facility and start manufacturing in the next one year,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said.

Addressing a gathering after the ground-breaking ceremony here on Monday, the minister said the first phase of the project will create nearly 25,000 direct jobs.

The company announced in early March 2023 that it would invest in Telangana. A day later, the company Chairman went to Bengaluru and made a similar statement, fuelling rumours on whether the company was planning to choose Bengaluru over Hyderabad. The company, however, clarified that it stood by its commitment to invest in Telangana.

“We have signed the MoU on March 2, 2023 and in about two-and-a–half months, we are here today at the groundbreaking ceremony. We will extend all the support that the company requires to commence manufacturing in the next 9-12 months,” the minister said.

Demonstrating the "Telangana Speed", I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn's plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today



With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase #Telangana#Foxconnpic.twitter.com/PHThJWxsfT — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 15, 2023

“We are exactly where China was 30 years ago. But we shall do what China has done in 30 years in the next 20 years. As a State, we target to increase our per capita income six times to $20,000. We have identified electronics manufacturing as a focus area,” he said.

