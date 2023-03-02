Foxconn, an electronics contract manufacturer based in China and Taiwan, will set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group, has met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday to discuss the company’s plans to set up the unit.

“The State Government has signed an agreement with Foxconn in this regard. The move would help create one lakh jobs in the State,” an official of the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, and Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao have greeted Liu on his birthday.

Young Liu is in town to inaugurate T-Works, a maker’s lab promoted by the State Government. The facility will help startups, SMEs, entrepreneurs and students to translate their ideas into products.