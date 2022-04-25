Freemans Grattan Holdings picks Tech Mahindra for digital transformation

Tech Mahindra on Monday announced that it has been been selected as the technology and digital transformation partner for Freemans Grattan Holdings (FGH). Through this partnership, the IT services major will support FGH in executing their 4D strategy of Distinct Retail Offer, Dynamic Financial Services, Digital First and Driven by Operational efficiency.

FGH is part of the Otto Group, one of the world’s largest home shopping organisations, and the home of familiar names such as Freemans, and its boutique brand Kaleidoscope.co.uk.

This five-year engagement will help FGH reduce their technical debt and migrate their entire infrastructure and application portfolio to cloud-based platforms. FGH and Tech Mahindra will collaborate to improve overall customer experience, delivering customer insight, hyper-personalisation, seamless credit services, and simplified operations, all within a MACH (Microservices, API, Cloud, Headless) architecture.

Improving customer experience

Jinender Jain, Senior Vice-President and Sales Head - UK&I, Tech Mahindra, said, “Retailers are focusing on improving their customer experience through digital transformation as technology is fuelling a massive shift in the industry. Shopping experience is an increasing point of focus within the retail sector since the pandemic. Tech Mahindra will support FGH in its journey to build the next-generation retail platform. ”

Over the past 2-3 years, Tech Mahindra has significantly expanded its presence within the UK&I retail by acquiring a total of five partnerships.

Gary Ellwood, CIO at Freemans Grattan Holdings, said, “Over the last two years, we have been on quite a journey to re-imagine our offer and how this is executed. From a customer perspective, they have seen a brand-new look and feel across our trading brands and a revitalised and strengthen product offering. We’ve also introduced several exclusive partnerships such as Henry Holland, Julien Macdonald, and Abigail Ahern. This strategy is already paying dividends as we continue to grow ahead of the market.”