Freshworks appoints former Oracle executive Prakash Ramamurthy as chief product officer

Freshworks, a customer-engagement software company, has appointed veteran technology executive Prakash Ramamurthy as its chief product officer.

Previously, Ramamurthy worked at Oracle as senior vice president of product development and general manager of Oracle Cloud systems management and security products, the company said in a statement.

Before Oracle, he served as chief product and technology officer at LifeLock. In addition, he serves as an operating partner at Trinity Ventures, and is a board member at Kite.com, a machine learning software company that helps developers offload the repetitive parts of programming.

Ramamurthy’s appointment is pivotal as Freshworks expands the capabilities delivered on its AI-powered Customer for Life platform, which enables mid-size and large businesses to court, close and keep customers for life.

In his role, Ramamurthy will be responsible for Freshworks’ overall product vision and strategy, development and GTM efforts.