The Chennai/US-based SaaS company Freshworks has announced Srinivasan Raghavan as its new Chief Product Officer. His addition completes the company’s executive leadership team, which reports to CEO Dennis Woodside.

As CPO, Srinivasan will lead the product team and execute on the company’s three key priorities—investing in EX, building new AI capabilities that offer fast time to value, and accelerating CX growth—all of which power the mid-market segment, which has led to the company’s growth (revenue 22 per cent plus to $186.6M and profitability) since Dennis took over as CEO in May, says a release.

Srinivasan has over two decades of leadership experience in the enterprise SaaS industry. He most recently served as CPO at RingCentral, where he drove multi-product growth. His previous roles include SVP of Product at Five9 and Director of Product Strategy at Cisco.

With over 68,000 customers (ex., DTDC, TCPL, Jupiter Money, RazorPay, Swiggy), Srinivasan will be responsible for the company’s future product roadmap and strategy. He will work closely with Freshworks’ new CTO, Murali Swaminathan, who joined in September to lead engineering, the release said.

In 2024, some of the key officials at Freshworks had quit. In August, Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks, quit the company - the third major exit in the year. In March, Karthik Rajaram, the head of Freshworks India, left the company to join Elastic, a software firm, as the general manager of its India operations. In February, Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Revenue Officer at Freshworks, quit.

On May 1, Freshworks announced a surprise management rejig: founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham became Executive Chairman, and current president Dennis Woodside was appointed CEO.