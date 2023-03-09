Freshworks’ co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Shan Krishnasamy has made a quiet exit from the company six months ago. While the news of his exit has been doing the rounds for many days, there was no official communication from the company.

To a query, the company in a statement said, “After 11 years of building Freshworks products and technology, Shan decided to take a career break in September 2022. Earlier when STS Prasad retired in September 2021, Prakash Ramamurthy, the CPO, took over engineering in addition to product strategy.”

In 2010, Freshworks was founded by Girish Mathrubootham, Shan Krishnasamy, and Vijay Shankar (all former employees of Zoho) in Chennai.

The Chennai/US-based Software as a Service company rejigged its top management with the addition of three new senior vice presidents to the go-to-market leadership team to capture demand for its multi-product SaaS solutions serving customer support, IT, marketing, and sales teams.

The new set of go-to-market leaders was hired to seize this opportunity, including SVP of GTM Strategy and Operations Shafiq Amarsi, SVP of Customer Experience Murali Krishnan, and SVP of Global Channels and Alliances Doug Farber, says a release.